DA govts 'working hard' to alleviate impact of load shedding
The DA says through infrastructure investment at a local level like the Steenbras storage scheme, residents of Cape Town are sometimes able to avoid load shedding.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its governments in Cape Town, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay are working hard on ways to help alleviate the impact of load shedding.
The party has briefed the media on the latest round of power cuts as well the party's long-term strategy to turn around Eskom and the country's energy fortunes.
The DA says through infrastructure investment at a local level like the Steenbras storage scheme in the Western Cape, residents of Cape Town are sometimes able to avoid load shedding.
The party wants municipalities to play a bigger role in the energy sector.
South Africa is back to the dark days of load shedding, but this doesn’t have to be the case, says the DA’s public enterprises shadow minister Natasha Mazzone.
She will be tabling a private members’ bill in the National Assembly which calls for a complete reform of Eskom.
“We will table how we will reform completely the state of Eskom, taking away the sole monopoly that Eskom has and introducing an energy competitive mix into our country.”
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has added that load shedding and energy insecurity have a negative impact on the country’s economy.
“Its financial management, coupled with its ability to influence our economy and investor confidence and lastly our ability to create work meanings Eskom is a crisis unfolding at this point.”
Popular in Politics
-
Makhura calls on Ramaphosa to change how public servants are appointed
-
Troubled provinces to take center stage at ANC NEC meeting
-
DA to hold meeting over Mark Willemse’s resignation
-
Sam Nzima’s family remembers him as SA celebrates Youth Day
-
Ramaphosa concerned about ‘collapse of governance’
-
Flood of submissions on land expropriation without compensation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.