DA govts 'working hard' to alleviate impact of load shedding

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its governments in Cape Town, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay are working hard on ways to help alleviate the impact of load shedding.

The party has briefed the media on the latest round of power cuts as well the party's long-term strategy to turn around Eskom and the country's energy fortunes.

The DA says through infrastructure investment at a local level like the Steenbras storage scheme in the Western Cape, residents of Cape Town are sometimes able to avoid load shedding.

The party wants municipalities to play a bigger role in the energy sector.

South Africa is back to the dark days of load shedding, but this doesn’t have to be the case, says the DA’s public enterprises shadow minister Natasha Mazzone.

She will be tabling a private members’ bill in the National Assembly which calls for a complete reform of Eskom.

“We will table how we will reform completely the state of Eskom, taking away the sole monopoly that Eskom has and introducing an energy competitive mix into our country.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has added that load shedding and energy insecurity have a negative impact on the country’s economy.

“Its financial management, coupled with its ability to influence our economy and investor confidence and lastly our ability to create work meanings Eskom is a crisis unfolding at this point.”