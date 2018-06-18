Caster Semenya to challenge 'discriminatory' IAAF testosterone rule change
The laws come into effect in November and only apply to middle distances races which include those South Africa star athlete Caster Semenya competes in.
JOHANNESBURG - World and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will challenge the IAAF's rule change on testosterone levels in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.
The IAAF earlier this year made the rule change, which stipulates that any athlete who is determined to have a difference of sexual development, which means a testosterone level of five nanomoles per litre or higher and is androgen-sensitive, must meet a set of criteria to compete.
In her court papers, she asserts that asserts that the "regulations are discriminatory, irrational, unjustifiable, and in violation of the IAAF Constitution, the Olympic Charter, the laws of Monaco (where the IAAF is based), the laws of jurisdictions in which international competitions are held, and of universally recognised human rights."
More to follow.
