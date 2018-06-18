Semenya: IAAF’s testosterone regulations discriminatory, unjustifiable

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Semenya: IAAF’s testosterone regulations discriminatory, unjustifiable

Semenya's lawyers have on Monday confirmed that she’ll be challenging the rule that seeks to regulate female athletes with higher levels of testosterone that was announced in march this year.

FILE: South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on 13 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on 13 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Olympic champion Caster Semenya has described the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)'s testosterone regulations as an offensive practice of intrusive surveillance and judgement of women's bodies.

Semenya's lawyers have on Monday confirmed that she’ll be challenging the rule that seeks to regulate female athletes with higher levels of testosterone that was announced in March this year.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Semenya says she’s upset that she has been pushed back into the spotlight, adding that she thinks it’s unfair that she is being told to change.

Semenya is referring to the IAAF rule that could see her and other female athletes forced to undergo testosterone-reducing therapy if they wish to continue to compete under its banner.

In her papers to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, Semenya asserts that the regulations are discriminatory, irrational, and unjustifiable

The controversial laws comes into effect in November and will only apply to middle distance races which include those Semenya competes in.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA