Semenya: IAAF’s testosterone regulations discriminatory, unjustifiable

JOHANNESBURG – Olympic champion Caster Semenya has described the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)'s testosterone regulations as an offensive practice of intrusive surveillance and judgement of women's bodies.

Semenya's lawyers have on Monday confirmed that she’ll be challenging the rule that seeks to regulate female athletes with higher levels of testosterone that was announced in March this year.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Semenya says she’s upset that she has been pushed back into the spotlight, adding that she thinks it’s unfair that she is being told to change.

Semenya is referring to the IAAF rule that could see her and other female athletes forced to undergo testosterone-reducing therapy if they wish to continue to compete under its banner.

In her papers to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, Semenya asserts that the regulations are discriminatory, irrational, and unjustifiable

The controversial laws comes into effect in November and will only apply to middle distance races which include those Semenya competes in.

