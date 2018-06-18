CT cop killers sentenced to life behind bars
Constable Mziwonke Siwisa was shot and killed near his home in Kraaifontein in December 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Three men have been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of a Cape Town police officer.
The 35-year-old officer was stationed at the Sea Border Unit at Table Bay Harbour.
The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Athenkosi Mdluli, Xolani Ndesi and Jackson Mhobo to life behind bars.
They killed Siwisa in the early hours of the morning on 12 December while he was on his way to work.
His service pistol was stolen.
Mdluli was out on parole after serving jail time for robbery, attempted murder and the escape from custody.
Last month, gang member Christopher Jantjies was handed a life sentence for the murder of metro police officer Ben Koopman.
Jantjies shot and killed Koopman outside his Eerste River home in 2016 before stealing his service pistol and two-way radio.
(Edited Thapelo Lekabe)
