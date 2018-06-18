CT cop killers sentenced to life behind bars

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

CT cop killers sentenced to life behind bars

Constable Mziwonke Siwisa was shot and killed near his home in Kraaifontein in December 2016.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of a Cape Town police officer.

Constable Mziwonke Siwisa was shot and killed near his home in Kraaifontein in December 2016.

The 35-year-old officer was stationed at the Sea Border Unit at Table Bay Harbour.

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Athenkosi Mdluli, Xolani Ndesi and Jackson Mhobo to life behind bars.

They killed Siwisa in the early hours of the morning on 12 December while he was on his way to work.

His service pistol was stolen.

Mdluli was out on parole after serving jail time for robbery, attempted murder and the escape from custody.

Last month, gang member Christopher Jantjies was handed a life sentence for the murder of metro police officer Ben Koopman.

Jantjies shot and killed Koopman outside his Eerste River home in 2016 before stealing his service pistol and two-way radio.

(Edited Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA