Bogus doctors to face court after Hawks raid

JOHANNESBURG - Four alleged bogus doctors will appear in court on Monday.

The Hawks arrested six people posing as doctors in Cape Town last week. At least 15 premises were raided.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says more arrests are expected.

"This follows information we received that there are doctors that are using bogus doctors to work with the communities in the sense that they’d use their licence or registration numbers. These doctors would then be placed in different areas (sic)."