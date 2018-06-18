Popular Topics
ANC suspends all Gauteng regional conferences

The party's national executive committee is currently meeting in Centurion on Monday afternoon.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) met on Monday 18 June 2018 at the Saint George’s Hotel. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) met on Monday 18 June 2018 at the Saint George's Hotel. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
one hour ago

CENTURION - The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended all regional conferences in Gauteng citing concerns around the convening of branch general meetings (BGMs).

The party's national executive committee is currently meeting in Centurion on Monday afternoon.

As the ANC’s highest decision-making body met on Monday afternoon at the Saint George’s Hotel, ANC members from the West Rand Region gathered outside, raising concerns of irregularities at BGMs ahead of the regional conference.

As a result, the ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule made this announcement: “We have decided to postpone all regional conferences of Gauteng which were supposed to take place this coming weekend because we wanted to make sure that, as the court ruled, we must strive to resolve our matters internally and politically.”

However, the party’s leadership has given the ANC in the province the green light to hold its elective conference scheduled for next month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

