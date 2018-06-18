ANC suspends all Gauteng regional conferences
The party's national executive committee is currently meeting in Centurion on Monday afternoon.
CENTURION - The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended all regional conferences in Gauteng citing concerns around the convening of branch general meetings (BGMs).
#ANCNEC Ace Magashule says they called a special NEC to “appraise ourselves in terms of conferences”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018
As the ANC’s highest decision-making body met on Monday afternoon at the Saint George’s Hotel, ANC members from the West Rand Region gathered outside, raising concerns of irregularities at BGMs ahead of the regional conference.
As a result, the ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule made this announcement: “We have decided to postpone all regional conferences of Gauteng which were supposed to take place this coming weekend because we wanted to make sure that, as the court ruled, we must strive to resolve our matters internally and politically.”
However, the party’s leadership has given the ANC in the province the green light to hold its elective conference scheduled for next month.
#ANCNEC meeting under way in Centurion. CM pic.twitter.com/jli0MuwPBv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018
#ANCNEC Magashule says so far they have discussed Limpopo “everything is going okay”...says is ready for conference this weekend.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018
#ANCNEC Magashule says there is progress in KZN, says conference will still take place, but doesn’t give timelines. He says there are still issues to be dealt with.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018
#ANCNEC Magashule says ANC officials will be going to the Eastern Cape (there is case in court to challenge leadership of province ) we will await the outcome of court, he says.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
