9 cops due in court over Marikana massacre

JOHANNESBURG - Nine police officers linked to the Marikana massacre in the North West are expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

The cops face several charges including murder, attempted murder and the obstruction of justice.

They are believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in the days leading up to the 2012 massacre in which 44 miners were killed.

The criminal charges follow recommendations by the Farlam Commission of Inquiry.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government failed the people of South Africa with the Marikana tragedy.

“The Marikana tragedy was the darkest moment in our young democracy,” he told Members of Parliament.

Ramaphosa also addressed the role he played as a Lonmin director at the time.

“Notwithstanding the findings of the Farlam Commission on my responsibility for the events that unfolded, I am determined to play whatever role I can in the process of healing and atonement for what happened at Marikana.”

