9 cops due in court over Marikana massacre

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

9 cops due in court over Marikana massacre

They are believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in the days leading up to the 2012 massacre in which 44 miners were killed.

FILE: Miners gather during commemorations to mark the fourth anniversary of the Marikana Massacre in Rustenburg on August 16, 2016. Picture: AFP
FILE: Miners gather during commemorations to mark the fourth anniversary of the Marikana Massacre in Rustenburg on August 16, 2016. Picture: AFP
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nine police officers linked to the Marikana massacre in the North West are expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

The cops face several charges including murder, attempted murder and the obstruction of justice.

They are believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in the days leading up to the 2012 massacre in which 44 miners were killed.

The criminal charges follow recommendations by the Farlam Commission of Inquiry.

LISTEN: 'I vow to help atone for Marikana tragedy'

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government failed the people of South Africa with the Marikana tragedy.

“The Marikana tragedy was the darkest moment in our young democracy,” he told Members of Parliament.

Ramaphosa also addressed the role he played as a Lonmin director at the time.

“Notwithstanding the findings of the Farlam Commission on my responsibility for the events that unfolded, I am determined to play whatever role I can in the process of healing and atonement for what happened at Marikana.”

WATCH: We failed South Africa in Marikana - Ramaphosa

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA