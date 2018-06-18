3 teachers hijacked at gunpoint at CT school

-
3 teachers hijacked at gunpoint at CT schoolLocal
-
Embattled Knysna mayor Mark Willemse awaits DA charge sheetPolitics
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected tonightLocal
-
Plane crashes in Madagascar, all five on board killedWorld
-
#RandReport: Rand plunges to 6-month low as EM selloff worsens, stocks downBusiness
-
CT cop killers sentenced to life behind barsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Embattled Knysna mayor Mark Willemse awaits DA charge sheetPolitics
-
Eskom: No load shedding expected tonightLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand plunges to 6-month low as EM selloff worsens, stocks downBusiness
-
CT cop killers sentenced to life behind barsLocal
-
Driver who killed Simba Mhere handed 10-year jail termLifestyle
-
Mood in KZN positive despite challenges - ANCPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South KoreaSport
-
Lions centre Janse van Rensburg out for four monthsSport
-
[WATCH] Springboks try new combinations at NewlandsSport
-
Relaxed Russia have tactical plan to halt Salah, says coachSport
-
Semenya: IAAF’s testosterone regulations discriminatory, unjustifiableSport
-
'Minor setback' can be good for Germany, says former captain LahmSport
Popular Topics
-
Driver who killed Simba Mhere handed 10-year jail termLifestyle
-
Thomas Markle predicts royal baby soonLifestyle
-
Gaming disorder could soon be treated in public health sectorWorld
-
[Photos] Money raised for underprivileged children to watch Black Panther movieEntertainment
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: 'Incredibles 2' boost 'BOA'Lifestyle
-
Serenades and selfies with stars tempt TV's Emmy votersLifestyle
-
Sandra Bullock had to stay strong after marriage breakdownLifestyle
-
[ANALYSIS] Digital addiction: how technology keeps us hookedOpinion
-
How many people do you need to change the world?Lifestyle
-
Mood in KZN positive despite challenges - ANCPolitics
-
Malema’s comment about Indians damaging, unnecessary - says IRRLocal
-
George Mayor Naik to face disciplinary action over anti-gay commentsPolitics
-
ANC suspends all Gauteng regional conferencesPolitics
-
DA govts 'working hard' to alleviate impact of load sheddingPolitics
-
Troubled provinces to take center stage at ANC NEC meetingPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Digital addiction: how technology keeps us hookedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Eid Mubarak, here’s to a year of toleranceOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Morocco's latest World Cup bid deserved to failOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Africa may benefit if rise in global temperatures is kept to 1.5°COpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Predicting the World Cup winner: An engineer’s working guideOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Trump-Kim summit: North Korean leader emerges a clear winnerOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Online stores Spree, Superbalist to mergeBusiness
-
Information Regulator seeks meeting with Liberty after data breachBusiness
-
Struggling state arms firm Denel suspends CFOBusiness
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near SandtonLocal
-
DA govts 'working hard' to alleviate impact of load sheddingPolitics
-
'The bigger cryptocurrencies get, the worse they perform'Business
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
3 teachers hijacked at gunpoint at CT school
The incident occurred as the educators arrived at the school on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Three teachers have been hijacked at ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo in Strand.
The incident occurred as the educators arrived at the school on Monday morning.
Five armed men entered the premises through the gate, threatened the teachers at gunpoint and made off with their cars.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says no one was wounded.
“The school has CCTV cameras which shows the perpetrators entering the gate behind the educators’ cars. Thankfully, no one was physically hurt during the incident. However, the educators involved, as well as those who witnessed the incident, are also deeply traumatised. Counselling is being provided for those teachers and learners.”
Shelver says this is the fifth armed robbery at a school in Cape Town in the past month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton4 hours ago
-
Police to probe cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town6 hours ago
-
Malema’s comment about Indians damaging, unnecessary - says IRR3 hours ago
-
Don't know if you'll be hit by load shedding? Here's how to check the schedule2 hours ago
-
Heavy rains increase WC dam levels to above 30%5 hours ago
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.