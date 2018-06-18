3 teachers hijacked at gunpoint at CT school

The incident occurred as the educators arrived at the school on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Three teachers have been hijacked at ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo in Strand.

Five armed men entered the premises through the gate, threatened the teachers at gunpoint and made off with their cars.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says no one was wounded.

“The school has CCTV cameras which shows the perpetrators entering the gate behind the educators’ cars. Thankfully, no one was physically hurt during the incident. However, the educators involved, as well as those who witnessed the incident, are also deeply traumatised. Counselling is being provided for those teachers and learners.”

Shelver says this is the fifth armed robbery at a school in Cape Town in the past month.

