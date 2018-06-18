26,000 illegal structures removed in CT since January

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

26,000 illegal structures removed in CT since January

Over the past few months, protesters have been protesting and erecting illegal structures across the province.

A dismantled shack. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
A dismantled shack. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The city’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit has removed 26,000 illegal structures since January.

Over the past few months, protesters have been protesting and erecting illegal structures across the province.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says this week they had their hands full, when people occupied land.

"This week we were able to stop 150 people along Jakes Gerwel and Samora Machel Drive. The city's Anti-Land Invasion Unit, in the past four months, removed 26,000 illegal structures compared to just 50,000 last year.

De Lille says while residents waited for housing, the city started providing services to backyard dwellers.

"While people are waiting for housing opportunities, the least that we could do was to give them services. Then for this year, up until 2021, the city has budgets more than R850 million just for upgrades to informal settlements."

De Lille has urged citizens to report any illegal land invasion to contact the city.

WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA