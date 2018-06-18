26,000 illegal structures removed in CT since January
Over the past few months, protesters have been protesting and erecting illegal structures across the province.
CAPE TOWN - The city’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit has removed 26,000 illegal structures since January.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says this week they had their hands full, when people occupied land.
"This week we were able to stop 150 people along Jakes Gerwel and Samora Machel Drive. The city's Anti-Land Invasion Unit, in the past four months, removed 26,000 illegal structures compared to just 50,000 last year.
De Lille says while residents waited for housing, the city started providing services to backyard dwellers.
"While people are waiting for housing opportunities, the least that we could do was to give them services. Then for this year, up until 2021, the city has budgets more than R850 million just for upgrades to informal settlements."
De Lille has urged citizens to report any illegal land invasion to contact the city.
WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests
