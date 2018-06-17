Woman critical after hit by train in Woodstock

Officials say she was hit while near the platform at Woodstock Train Station on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a train in Woodstock, Cape Town.

Paramedics found her body lying on the tracks.

ER24's Russell Meiring said: “Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. The woman was treated for her injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Groote Schuur Provincial Hospital for urgent care.”

He says local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.