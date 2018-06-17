Popular Topics
Go

WC motorists hit with R200k worth of traffic fines

Six people have been arrested for drunk driving in the province since the start of the weekend.

FILE: A traffic officer issues a fine during a blitz on Cape Town's N2 highway. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A traffic officer issues a fine during a blitz on Cape Town's N2 highway. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials have issued at R200,000 in fines since the start of the weekend.

Six people have been arrested for drunk driving in the province.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa says people are still not adhering to the rules of the road.

“We arrested six drunk drivers and the highest reading recorded was 0.98 milligrams/1,000 millilitres in the Overberg. We also arrested one person for being in possession of fraudulent documents in Vredendal.”

Timeline

