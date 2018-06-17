WC motorists hit with R200k worth of traffic fines

Six people have been arrested for drunk driving in the province since the start of the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials have issued at R200,000 in fines since the start of the weekend.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa says people are still not adhering to the rules of the road.

“We arrested six drunk drivers and the highest reading recorded was 0.98 milligrams/1,000 millilitres in the Overberg. We also arrested one person for being in possession of fraudulent documents in Vredendal.”