‘SOEs responsible for land reform implementation must be revamped’
Vincent Smith says to implement land redistribution successfully, such institutions need to be capacitated.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Member of Parliament Vincent Smith says state institutions that are tasked with implementing land reform need to be strengthened and transformed.
Smith was speaking during a panel discussion at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s inclusive growth conference in the Drakensberg on Friday evening.
He says institutions that are responsible for the implementation of land reform need to be revamped.
“I’m in a Land Claims Court that doesn’t have a judge, it has one acting judge and that needs to be looked at.”
Smith says even the Land Bank must also be transformed.
“Ninety percent of the loan book of Land Bank is white, which means white farmers are the ones that are being assisted by the Land Bank and that can’t be true… that can’t be correct. So, we think the Land Bank must change its mandate to be transformative.”
He says to implement land redistribution successfully, such institutions need to be capacitated.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding to last until 9pm
-
Boks claim hard fought victory in Bloemfontein to seal 3 Test series
-
Mbete furious over false social media trucking business claims
-
Various land invasions underway across Cape Town communities
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 15 June 2018
-
Ramaphosa advocates for equal pay for men and women
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.