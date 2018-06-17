‘SOEs responsible for land reform implementation must be revamped’

Vincent Smith says to implement land redistribution successfully, such institutions need to be capacitated.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Member of Parliament Vincent Smith says state institutions that are tasked with implementing land reform need to be strengthened and transformed.

Smith was speaking during a panel discussion at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s inclusive growth conference in the Drakensberg on Friday evening.

He says institutions that are responsible for the implementation of land reform need to be revamped.

“I’m in a Land Claims Court that doesn’t have a judge, it has one acting judge and that needs to be looked at.”

Smith says even the Land Bank must also be transformed.

“Ninety percent of the loan book of Land Bank is white, which means white farmers are the ones that are being assisted by the Land Bank and that can’t be true… that can’t be correct. So, we think the Land Bank must change its mandate to be transformative.”

He says to implement land redistribution successfully, such institutions need to be capacitated.