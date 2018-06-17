Six arrested in connection with Menlyn Mall robbery

Police have recovered R90,000, two firearms and two vehicles suspected to be stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria.

On Saturday, police recovered R90,000, two firearms and two vehicles suspected to be stolen.

The armed men stormed a jewellery store and fired shots at the mall this week

The police's Brenda Moridile said: “The suspects will appear at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday, facing charges of robbery, possession of unlicenced firearms and possibly possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. One of the suspects has been on police radar with two warrants of arrest for robbery and hijacking.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele along with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have reiterated that criminals will face the full might of the law.