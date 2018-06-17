Sassa, Post Office work through weekend to phase in new cards

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office have opened their offices this weekend to allow social grant beneficiaries to swap their current grant cards for new ones.

The agency announced last week that the Post Office will take over cash payments to beneficiaries when the current contract with Cash Paymaster Services ends in September.

The new yellow cards are being provided by the Post Office.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: “There might be a few glitches here and there, but we’ve established regional task teams so that when we experience a problem, we’re able to intervene immediately.”