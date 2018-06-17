Sam Nzima’s son urges youth to face challenges without violence

Thulani Nzima says it’s unfortunate that young people do not want to be reminded of the past which holds lessons for how they can address their challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Sam Nzima's son says today's youth must find ways to address the challenges they face without resorting to violence.

Saturday marked the first youth commemorated without the veteran photographer who captured the iconic image of a dying Hector Pieterson during 1976 Soweto uprising.

Thulani Nzima says it’s unfortunate that young people do not want to be reminded of the past which holds lessons for how they can address the challenges they face today.

Nzima says the youth have a better shot at bettering themselves and the country.

He says older generations who took part in the apartheid struggle are not asking to be imitated.

“The youth of 1976 did their best under the circumstances and nobody is saying the youth of today must celebrate 1976 the same way as we have always done it.”

Nzima says young people should take a stance against, corruption and gender-based violence.

