SA's Liberty Holdings suffers cyber attack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

SA's Liberty Holdings suffers cyber attack

Liberty said in a media invite it would hold a news briefing on Sunday evening to answer questions.

Liberty Holdings. Picture: EWN.
Liberty Holdings. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African insurer Liberty Holdings said on Sunday it had become the victim of a cyber-attack, with an external party claiming to have seized data from the firm and demanding payment.

“Since becoming aware, we have taken immediate steps to secure our computer systems. Liberty is investigating the breach and we will endeavor to keep all stakeholders fully informed as appropriate,” it said in a notice on its website.

The Sunday Times newspaper, citing sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, said the breach occurred on Saturday and hackers obtained sensitive data about some of the insurer’s top clients.

“Liberty IT personnel are running around like headless chickens trying to figure out how much data was accessed, and they can’t explain to their bosses how they were hacked,” a source cited in Sunday Times said.

Liberty said in a media invite it would hold a news briefing on Sunday evening to answer questions.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA