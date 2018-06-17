SA's Liberty Holdings suffers cyber attack
Liberty said in a media invite it would hold a news briefing on Sunday evening to answer questions.
JOHANNESBURG – South African insurer Liberty Holdings said on Sunday it had become the victim of a cyber-attack, with an external party claiming to have seized data from the firm and demanding payment.
“Since becoming aware, we have taken immediate steps to secure our computer systems. Liberty is investigating the breach and we will endeavor to keep all stakeholders fully informed as appropriate,” it said in a notice on its website.
The Sunday Times newspaper, citing sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, said the breach occurred on Saturday and hackers obtained sensitive data about some of the insurer’s top clients.
“Liberty IT personnel are running around like headless chickens trying to figure out how much data was accessed, and they can’t explain to their bosses how they were hacked,” a source cited in Sunday Times said.
Liberty said in a media invite it would hold a news briefing on Sunday evening to answer questions.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding to last until 9pm
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 16 June 2018
-
Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 15 June 2018
-
Molefe implicated in damning Transnet legal report
-
Makhura calls on Ramaphosa to change how public servants are appointed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.