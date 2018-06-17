Ramokgopa says her depart to address costly medio-legal claims
The Health MEC says measures have been put in place to address challenges that tarnish the department's reputation.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says part of the department's recovery plan is to address costly medico-legal claims and the accrual of payments to service providers.
The MEC on Sunday visited the Esangweni Community Health Centre where she briefed media on the department’s recovery plan from the Esidimeni tragedy and other developments which give the impression of a troubled provincial health system.
She says they have spoken to service providers about the payment of accruals which were the result of a budget that was not aligned with cash availability.
“The accruals that we’ve brought into this year is R6.5 billion. The accruals were increasing my R2 billion every year.”
Ramokgopa says they are also looking at ways to adequately address litigation without compromising service.
“We’re working to develop a comprehensive legislation that’s similar to the Road Accident Fund so that you don’t take funds from the current services.”
The MEC is scheduled to deliver her budget speech next week.
