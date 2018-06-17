Ramokgopa: Dept recovering from financial, reputational challenges
Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says the Esidimeni tragedy was one of the challenges experienced by the department.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says while the department continues to excel in service delivery, it has had to recover from financial and reputational challenges.
Ramokgopa is at the Esangweni Community Health Centre in Tembisa where she's interacted with patients about their experience of health services.
The MEC is giving a briefing on the department's recovery plan on Sunday.
She says the Esidimeni tragedy was one of the challenges experienced by the department.
“Firstly, it is reputational damage and the second issue that we must recover from is the financial difficulties, especially the cash flow problems. Our budget was not aligned with the cash availability.”
#GautengHealth MEC Gwen Ramokgopa arrives at the Esangweni Community Health Centre in Tembisa. MS pic.twitter.com/9TC5tecPwY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2018
