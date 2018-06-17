Ramaphosa advocates for equal pay for men and women
Pay parity has been debated recently with studies showing that women earn at least 20% less than their male counterparts in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown his weight behind equal pay for women, saying men and women should be paid the same for equal work.
Speaking to a crowd gathered in Orlando Stadium to commemorate Youth Day, Ramaphosa said women are equally able to compete for jobs when compared against men.
“We must ensure that young women have the same educational opportunities as their male counterparts, that they are equally able to compete for jobs and they received equal pay for equal work.”
The president has also called for the waiver of experience as a job requirement for young graduates.
The National Youth Development Agency chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni made the call to the president ahead of his address.
And Ramaphosa agrees.
“Our graduates must be employed without having this added requirement of experience because not having experience has become a barrier.”
He says unemployed graduates are a wasted resource for the country.
Ramaphosa then urged South African companies to employ the country's young graduates.
The president says if companies employ young graduates on a massive scale, it would arrest the deepening unemployment and add skills to the economy.
Ramaphosa says it won't cost companies much to employ young South Africans with degrees who have battled to find work.
“We, therefore, call on all companies in our country both government and the private sector to make efforts to seek out unemployed graduates and employ them.”
Ramaphosa says while government will place all their efforts to combat widespread youth unemployment, he calls on private companies to hire graduates.
