Youth urged to bring radical transformation to economy
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has urged the youth to bring about radical transformation to the economy through participating in its decision-making processes to end unemployment and poverty.
This year's theme for Youth Day is: Live the Legacy Towards a Socio-Economically Empowered Youth.
In his Youth Day address in Soweto on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised the state of youth unemployment adding that unemployed graduates are a wasted resource for the country.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the answer radical economic transformation lies with South Africa’s youth.
“As a country, we’ve got a very unique opportunity to ensure that we harness the youthful energy of young people to radically transform our economy and ensure that we create jobs.”
As a part of this, Mothapo has urged young people to participate in the upcoming land expropriation public hearings.
