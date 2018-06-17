Popular Topics
Youth urged to bring radical transformation to economy

Parliamentary says the answer radical economic transformation lies with South Africa’s youth.

Young people attend the Youth Day commemoration at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has urged the youth to bring about radical transformation to the economy through participating in its decision-making processes to end unemployment and poverty.

This year's theme for Youth Day is: Live the Legacy Towards a Socio-Economically Empowered Youth.

In his Youth Day address in Soweto on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised the state of youth unemployment adding that unemployed graduates are a wasted resource for the country.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the answer radical economic transformation lies with South Africa’s youth.

“As a country, we’ve got a very unique opportunity to ensure that we harness the youthful energy of young people to radically transform our economy and ensure that we create jobs.”

As a part of this, Mothapo has urged young people to participate in the upcoming land expropriation public hearings.

