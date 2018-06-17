Off duty cop arrested for possession of illegal firearm in Mitchell’s Plain
The 29-year-old suspect is stationed at the Mitchell's Plain police station and was apprehended this weekend.
CAPE TOWN – A police constable has been arrested for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
He was however off duty at the time of his arrest.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says, “According to reports, the constable was arrested on Friday night at 11:30 pm after he was found to be in possession of illegal firearm and ammunition and the member was off duty at the time of the incident.
“He’s expected to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates Court tomorrow.”
