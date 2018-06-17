No arrests after boy (10) shot dead in Gugulethu

The attack happened on Saturday when the officer and passengers in a car were shot and hurt by unknown suspects.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made after a 10-year-old boy was shot dead and an off-duty police officer injured in Gugulethu.

The attack happened on Saturday when the officer and passengers in a car were shot and hurt by unknown suspects.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Three suspects were shooting at the vehicle in which the victims were travelling in. We appeal to the community… anyone with more information that can assist us with our investigation is requested to call 10111.”