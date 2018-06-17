Popular Topics
Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner

President Cyril Ramaphosa initially appointed Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner after embattled commissioner Tom Moyane was suspended.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. PIcture: GCIS
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has re-appointed Mark Kingon as the acting Commissioner of the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

President Cyril Ramaphosa initially appointed Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner after embattled commissioner Tom Moyane was suspended.

Moyane faces allegations of widespread maladministration in connection to a finance intelligence centre investigation.

He is also accused of misleading parliament and interfering with a KPMG enquiry into a supposed rogue unit at the revenue service.

The Ministry of Finance says Kingon's re-appointment was implemented through Section 7 of the Sars Act and will be in effect for 90 days as from today.

However, a permanent appoint of a commissioner can only be made by the president.

Timeline

