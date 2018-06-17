Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner
President Cyril Ramaphosa initially appointed Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner after embattled commissioner Tom Moyane was suspended.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has re-appointed Mark Kingon as the acting Commissioner of the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
Moyane faces allegations of widespread maladministration in connection to a finance intelligence centre investigation.
He is also accused of misleading parliament and interfering with a KPMG enquiry into a supposed rogue unit at the revenue service.
The Ministry of Finance says Kingon's re-appointment was implemented through Section 7 of the Sars Act and will be in effect for 90 days as from today.
However, a permanent appoint of a commissioner can only be made by the president.
