Molefe implicated in damning Transnet legal report
The 'Sunday Times' is reporting that Molefe may be facing criminal charges for various corruption and misconduct offences.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet boss Brian Molefe has been implicated in a legal draft forensic report for reportedly mismanaging funds and lying to the board during his tenure.
The paper is reporting that the offences relate to the purchase of 1,064 new locomotives at the parastatal.
The forensic report by Mncedisi and Ndlovu Attorneys says Molefe misled the Transnet board into approving costs.
Board members were presented with the report on Wednesday where they were told Molefe and three others increased the locomotive deal by at least R16 billion to R54 billion in 2014 to a Gupta-linked company
