MEC Moiloa to visit Eersterust following protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

MEC Moiloa to visit Eersterust following protests

While residents were protesting over housing shortages in the area, a 61-year-old man died after inhaling teargas.

FILE: Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Dikgang Moiloa. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
FILE: Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Dikgang Moiloa. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Dikgang Moiloa will visit the family of a man who died after inhaling teargas at a protest in Eersterust in the City of Tshwane on Sunday.

Sixty-one-year-old Arthur Moses died in his home this week.

Many people were hurt after at least 20 public order police fired rubber bullets at protesters this week.

Residents have been protesting over housing shortages in the area.

The department’s Keith Khoza says Moiloa will also conduct a site visit at nearby flats.

“We will also be looking at the areas that have been sighted as possible areas of development because we want to get a sense of the amount of space that is available and that can be used as housing space.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA