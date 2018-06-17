MEC Moiloa to visit Eersterust following protests

While residents were protesting over housing shortages in the area, a 61-year-old man died after inhaling teargas.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Dikgang Moiloa will visit the family of a man who died after inhaling teargas at a protest in Eersterust in the City of Tshwane on Sunday.

Sixty-one-year-old Arthur Moses died in his home this week.

Many people were hurt after at least 20 public order police fired rubber bullets at protesters this week.

Residents have been protesting over housing shortages in the area.

The department’s Keith Khoza says Moiloa will also conduct a site visit at nearby flats.

“We will also be looking at the areas that have been sighted as possible areas of development because we want to get a sense of the amount of space that is available and that can be used as housing space.”