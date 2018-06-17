Makhura: Ethics & integrity must be 2nd defining agenda of Motlanthe Foundation

The conference comprised of several politicians, members of the business community, civil society, youth and other stakeholders.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Kgalema Motlanthe Inclusive Growth conference has provided clarity on what the new dawn under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership truly is.

Makhura gave a closing address at the three-day event in the Drakensberg.

Makhura says the conference was a success.

“There’s greater clarity about what the new dawn should mean and I think clean governance, ethics and integrity must be the second defining agenda of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation.”