Makhura: Ethics & integrity must be 2nd defining agenda of Motlanthe Foundation
The conference comprised of several politicians, members of the business community, civil society, youth and other stakeholders.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Kgalema Motlanthe Inclusive Growth conference has provided clarity on what the new dawn under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership truly is.
Makhura gave a closing address at the three-day event in the Drakensberg.
Makhura says the conference was a success.
“There’s greater clarity about what the new dawn should mean and I think clean governance, ethics and integrity must be the second defining agenda of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation.”
