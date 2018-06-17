Makhura calls on Ramaphosa to change how public servants are appointed

Makhura delivered the closing address at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s three-day Inclusive Growth Conference in the Drakensburg.

JOHANNEBSURG – Gauteng premier David Makhura has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to change how public servants are appointed, adding that officials must be subjected to lifestyle audits.

The Gauteng Premier says the way public servants are appointed-needs to change.

“And that reform should be one of the things that president Ramaphosa should really sign very quickly. The ethics of our public servants and our public officials must be another thing we can’t downplay.”

He says life style audits on politicians are necessary.

“If you’re not willing to subject your own life for eh public to know that why should they entrust you with the most important decisions of our country.”

He says society must demand Ethics and integrity from all politicians.