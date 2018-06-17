Makhura calls on Ramaphosa to change how public servants are appointed
Makhura delivered the closing address at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s three-day Inclusive Growth Conference in the Drakensburg.
JOHANNEBSURG – Gauteng premier David Makhura has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to change how public servants are appointed, adding that officials must be subjected to lifestyle audits.
Makhura delivered the closing address at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s three-day Inclusive Growth Conference in the Drakensburg.
The Gauteng Premier says the way public servants are appointed-needs to change.
“And that reform should be one of the things that president Ramaphosa should really sign very quickly. The ethics of our public servants and our public officials must be another thing we can’t downplay.”
He says life style audits on politicians are necessary.
“If you’re not willing to subject your own life for eh public to know that why should they entrust you with the most important decisions of our country.”
He says society must demand Ethics and integrity from all politicians.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 16 June 2018
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding to last until 9pm
-
Eskom: Power grid still constrained with a chance of load shedding
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 15 June 2018
-
Sassa, Post Office work through weekend to phase in new cards
-
Draft Mining Charter now open for public comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.