Eskom: Power grid still constrained with a chance of load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's likely to implement load shedding again on Sunday as the power grid remains constrained.

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented on Saturday between 5 pm and 10 pm.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae says that while the grid is stable on Sunday morning, there is a possibility of power cuts later on Sunday.

“The system remains constrained and we don’t anticipate the need to go into load shedding this morning, however, over the evening peak, there may be a need to.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has urged Capetonians to save electricity in light of load shedding.

Mayco Member for Energy Xanthea Limberg says residents should be prepared for when the lights go off.

“We, as the City of Cape Town, want to remind residents to reduce energy consumption during load shedding as this reliefs pressure on the national grid. But most importantly to switch off any electrical appliances.”