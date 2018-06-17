Draft Mining Charter now open for public comments
The public has 30 days to submit their comments and submissions close on the 27 July.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources has released the draft Mining Charter for public comments.
Addressing the media in Pretoria on Sunday, Minister Gwede Mantashe says they have conducted intensive engagements in all provinces.
One of the main targets of the draft Mining Charter is that black mine ownership must be raised to 30% in the next five years.
Minister Mantashe says the public has 30 days to submit their comments and submissions close on the 27 July.
He says in the in the interim, they will hold a summit to receive input from stakeholders.
Mantashe says they were guided by their intensive consultations and he now wants the mining sector to lead in transformation by 2030.
“Our hands are very full… we’re working very hard on all of them. We want to make this industry stable.”
As part of the new draft, government wants at least 50% of seats on boards of mining companies reserved for black South Africans and 1% of profits paid to employees and communities.
