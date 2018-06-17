CEO Initiative welcomes Fitch’s decision to retain SA rating
Fitch says South Africa’s rating is weighed down by a low growth trend, sizeable government debt and contingent liabilities.
JOHANNESBURG - The CEO Initiative has welcomed the decision by rating agency Fitch to retain South Africa's sovereign debt rating at BB+ with a stable outlook.
The initiative says while this is evidence of stabilising conditions in the economy, the sub-investment grade rating serves as a reminder that much more work is needed for an improvement in the country's debt ratings.
The CEO Initiative formed of leaders from various sectors has been working with government and labour for more than two years on efforts to improve the country's credit rating.
Last month, S&P Global kept its rating unchanged – also at sub-investment grade.
Fitch says South Africa’s rating is weighed down by a low growth trend, sizeable government debt and contingent liabilities.
It says its rating takes into consideration signs of recovering governance standards and the prospects of mild cyclical recovery.
The agency says it’s for this reason that the outlook has remained stable.
But it notes that financial challenges at key state-owned enterprises “remain substantial”.
Fitch says South Africa’s policy-making could be hindered by tensions within the ANC following legal challenges involving party provincial structures.
But it has noted favourable government debt structure, deep local capital markets, a healthy banking sector and strong institutions.
Additional reporting by Ray White.
Popular in Business
-
Molefe implicated in damning Transnet legal report
-
Eskom: There’s likely to be load shedding today
-
Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention
-
Eskom announces suspension of load shedding
-
Signs show SA economy is growing - Treasury
-
#LoadShedding: Will this be a dark weekend for SA?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.