Women On Farms: London school award to boost community reach

Hugs & selfies as Taliban enter Afghan capital to mark Eid ceasefireWorld
Defiant Merkel backs Europe migrant policy as Bavaria row simmersWorld
Women On Farms: London school award to boost community reachLocal
Ramaphosa slams state of youth unemployment in SALocal
HPCSA to continue clamping down on bogus doctorsLocal
N2 in Somerset West closed off amid protestLocal
Ramaphosa leads Youth Day celebrations in SowetoLocal
No injuries in Houghton mosque fireLocal
Murray to make competitive return at Queen's Club next week: BBCSport
Magic Ronaldo lights up World Cup with hat-trick to deny SpainSport
Spain still confident but opener key to Cup hopesSport
Iran stun Morocco with stoppage-time own goalSport
[LISTEN] #WorldCup Nigeria's history makersSport
Federer inches closer to top spot after strolling into Stuttgart semisSport
Mel B granted restraining order
Charlie Sheen wants confidentiality from visitorsLifestyle
Apple signs Oprah Winfrey to multiyear programme dealBusiness
Katy Perry mocks Madonna's accentLifestyle
#YouthDay: Know your past, Jitsvinger tells young peopleLifestyle
Fat dogs teach humans new tricks about obesityLifestyle
Last straw for plastic as McDonald’s switches to paper straws in UK, IrelandBusiness
Ellen DeGeneres returns to stand-up comedy after 15 yearsLifestyle
Chrissy Teigen and her family donate $288k to charityLifestyle
[LISTEN] How to talk to your kids about moneyLifestyle
DA to hold meeting over Mark Willemse’s resignationPolitics
Ramaphosa concerned about ‘collapse of governance’Local
Ramaphosa: State capture has eroded confidence in state institutionsPolitics
Flood of submissions on land expropriation without compensationLocal
WC DA leadership issues ultimatum to defiant Knysna mayorPolitics
Parliament hands over state capture evidence to Zondo inquiryLocal
[OPINION] Why Morocco's latest World Cup bid deserved to failOpinion
[OPINION] Why Africa may benefit if rise in global temperatures is kept to 1.5°COpinion
[ANALYSIS] Predicting the World Cup winner: An engineer’s working guideOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Trump-Kim summit: North Korean leader emerges a clear winnerOpinion
[OPINION] World Cup: Pelé’s 1958 debut still the greatest tournament everOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Can Facebook use AI to fight online abuse?Opinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s interventionBusiness
Signs show SA economy is growing - TreasuryBusiness
#LoadShedding: Will this be a dark weekend for SA?Business
Eskom announces suspension of load sheddingBusiness
Apple signs Oprah Winfrey to multiyear programme dealBusiness
Draft law proposes 30% black ownership for mining firms within 5 yearsLocal
Women On Farms: London school award to boost community reach
The organisation was awarded the Action for Equity Award for its work.
CAPE TOWN - Non-profit organisation Women On Farms says an award from the London School of Economics will boost its reach in communities that need it most.
The organisation was awarded the Action for Equity Award for its work.
It addresses challenges and inequalities faced by farmworkers, especially female farmworkers.
The organisation's Colette Solomon says they receive daily requests for help from women on farms in areas they haven't been able to reach yet.
“Unfortunately, we’re not always able to meet all those kinds of requests because of time being a challenge. So, there’s a limit to how much and how far we can expand; obviously, we don’t want to provide very limited services, we want them to be of good quality.”
