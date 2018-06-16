Women On Farms: London school award to boost community reach

The organisation was awarded the Action for Equity Award for its work.

CAPE TOWN - Non-profit organisation Women On Farms says an award from the London School of Economics will boost its reach in communities that need it most.

It addresses challenges and inequalities faced by farmworkers, especially female farmworkers.

The organisation's Colette Solomon says they receive daily requests for help from women on farms in areas they haven't been able to reach yet.

“Unfortunately, we’re not always able to meet all those kinds of requests because of time being a challenge. So, there’s a limit to how much and how far we can expand; obviously, we don’t want to provide very limited services, we want them to be of good quality.”