Various land invasions underway across Cape Town communities
From Samora Machel to Khayelitsha and Philippi, law enforcement officials have their hands full as hundreds of residents can be seen marking plots.
CAPE TOWN – There are various land invasions underway across several Cape Town communities at this hour.
From Samora Machel to Khayelitsha and Philippi, law enforcement officials have their hands full as hundreds of residents can be seen marking plots.
In Samora Machel, more than 150 people can be seen marking their plots.
Around three structures have already been erected.
At the same time, in Khayelitsha, residents are preparing to build shacks on a piece of vacant land.
Cape Town Law Enforcement's Wayne Dyason says, “There’s also a land invasion in Khayalitsha where 100 people have claimed the land. Protest action are taking place on the N2 and we understand it’s related to service delivery. Officers are on scene.”
Dyason adds officials have also been despatched to the Kosovo informal settlement near Philippi where another possible land invasion is underway.
There are around 200 people on-site.
Meanwhile, in Mitchells Plain and Lwandle, disgruntled residents took the streets this morning burning tyres as they protested for among others housing and better service delivery.
Popular in Local
-
Stage 2 load shedding likely to be implemented between 5 & 10 today
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 15 June 2018
-
Eskom: There’s likely to be load shedding today
-
Ramaphosa calls for waiver of experience as requirement for young graduates
-
Eskom announces suspension of load shedding
-
Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.