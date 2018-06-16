Popular Topics
Various land invasions underway across Cape Town communities

From Samora Machel to Khayelitsha and Philippi, law enforcement officials have their hands full as hundreds of residents can be seen marking plots.

A man stands next to his newly completed shack in what settlers named 'Azania', the area of land they invaded next to the Nolungile Station in Khayelitsha. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – There are various land invasions underway across several Cape Town communities at this hour.

From Samora Machel to Khayelitsha and Philippi, law enforcement officials have their hands full as hundreds of residents can be seen marking plots.

In Samora Machel, more than 150 people can be seen marking their plots.

Around three structures have already been erected.

At the same time, in Khayelitsha, residents are preparing to build shacks on a piece of vacant land.

Cape Town Law Enforcement's Wayne Dyason says, “There’s also a land invasion in Khayalitsha where 100 people have claimed the land. Protest action are taking place on the N2 and we understand it’s related to service delivery. Officers are on scene.”

Dyason adds officials have also been despatched to the Kosovo informal settlement near Philippi where another possible land invasion is underway.

There are around 200 people on-site.

Meanwhile, in Mitchells Plain and Lwandle, disgruntled residents took the streets this morning burning tyres as they protested for among others housing and better service delivery.

