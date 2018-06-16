Two men killed in head-on collision in Mpumalanga

The authorities say three other men were on the scene and upon assessment, they were transported to the Evander Provincial Hospital for treatment.

JOHANNEBSURG – Two men have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the R546 outside of Secunda in Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics say they arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided head-on where one vehicle was found in the middle of the road while the other was on the side of the road.

The authorities say three other men were on the scene and upon assessment, they were transported to the Evander Provincial Hospital for treatment.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says, “in closer inspection, we discovered the bodies of two men lying inside one of the vehicles. Unfortunately both men had already succumbed to their injuries, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”