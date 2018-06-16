Stage 2 load shedding likely to be implemented between 5 & 10 today
On Friday, the parastatal suspended load shedding but did warn that it is likely to be implemented today.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says stage 2 load shedding is likely to be implemented today as the power grid is experiencing constraints.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae says, “The national power system will be severely constraint this evening between 5 pm and 10 pm and this may lead to stage two load shedding.”
Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says they view Friday’s negotiations as necessary in resolving the dispute with Eskom.
Numsa, along with the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity, met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after the unions rejected a 0% wage increase
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi says negotiations will resume next week.
“We agreed that without demobilising, we shall normalise the situation and give negotiations a chance which will resume this coming Tuesday.
“We also agreed to engage in key issues that impact on the future sustainability of Eskom and the building of trustworthy relationship between the parties.”
