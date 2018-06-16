Sam Nzima’s family remembers him as SA celebrates Youth Day

Thulani Nzima says the legendary photojournalist would have also spoken against the recent destruction of schools in his home province of Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country commemorates youth day, Sam Nzima’s family says they are observing this day in silence as they remember the legendary photographer who captured the iconic image of a dying Hector Pieterson while covering the Soweto protest in 1976.

Nzima died last month at the age of 83, making this the first youth day without him.

Thulani Nzima says he imagines his father would have already gone through several interviews, revisiting the events of the march that claimed the lives of scores of young people, including Pieterson.

Nzima says it’s unfortunate that some young people do not want to be reminded of the past, adding that his late father would have wanted today’s youth to come up with solutions for their current challenges.

“He has seen Fees Must Fall as an example of what the youth can do to take charge of their own destiny. That’s exactly what my dad would have expected to see happen.”

Nzima says the legendary photojournalist would have also spoken against the recent destruction of schools in his home province of Mpumalanga.

