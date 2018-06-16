SABC not looking to rush public submissions for commissions of inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

SABC not looking to rush public submissions for commissions of inquiry

The public broadcaster announced on Friday that it’ll extend the submission date for editorial interference and sexual harassment inquiries to next Friday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it does not want to rush submissions for the commissions of inquiry into editorial interference and sexual harassment, saying the process should be inclusive and does not leave anyone out.

The public broadcaster announced on Friday that it’ll extend the submission date to next Friday.

The two high-level commissions were established late last month.

Staff members at the public broadcaster including independent contractors, suppliers and the general public were requested to report incidents to their knowledge or directly affecting them.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “For us, it is a process of healing and cleansing that we need to do that’s why we’ve further extended the submission date with one week which is up to next week Friday and then only start with the one-on-ones after that.”

WATCH: SABC to launch inquiries into sexual harassment, editorial interference

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA