SABC not looking to rush public submissions for commissions of inquiry
The public broadcaster announced on Friday that it’ll extend the submission date for editorial interference and sexual harassment inquiries to next Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it does not want to rush submissions for the commissions of inquiry into editorial interference and sexual harassment, saying the process should be inclusive and does not leave anyone out.
The public broadcaster announced on Friday that it’ll extend the submission date to next Friday.
The two high-level commissions were established late last month.
Staff members at the public broadcaster including independent contractors, suppliers and the general public were requested to report incidents to their knowledge or directly affecting them.
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “For us, it is a process of healing and cleansing that we need to do that’s why we’ve further extended the submission date with one week which is up to next week Friday and then only start with the one-on-ones after that.”
WATCH: SABC to launch inquiries into sexual harassment, editorial interference
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.