SABC not looking to rush public submissions for commissions of inquiry

The public broadcaster announced on Friday that it’ll extend the submission date for editorial interference and sexual harassment inquiries to next Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it does not want to rush submissions for the commissions of inquiry into editorial interference and sexual harassment, saying the process should be inclusive and does not leave anyone out.

The public broadcaster announced on Friday that it’ll extend the submission date to next Friday.

The two high-level commissions were established late last month.

Staff members at the public broadcaster including independent contractors, suppliers and the general public were requested to report incidents to their knowledge or directly affecting them.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “For us, it is a process of healing and cleansing that we need to do that’s why we’ve further extended the submission date with one week which is up to next week Friday and then only start with the one-on-ones after that.”

