Ramaphosa leads Youth Day celebrations in Soweto

The president is expected to address supporters gathered at the Orlando Stadium to commemorate the 16 June uprisings.

SOWETO - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the country’s Youth Day Celebrations in Soweto on Saturday.

The Hector Pieterson Museum is a hive of activity on Saturday morning as Ramaphosa placed a wreath at the gravesite of the schoolboy who was killed on this day in 1976.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by ministers Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Nathi Mthethwa as well as Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Earlier, Soweto residents braved the cold weather to join Ramaphosa on a Youth Day walk to commemorate the 16 June events 42 years on.

Ramaphosa is retracing the steps of the young people who demonstrated against the apartheid regime in 1976, calling for access to quality education.

He began the 16 June commemoration with a walk from the Morris Isaacson High School and finished it off at the museum.

The president interacted with residents and posed for pictures.

#YouthDay The stage is set as crowds trickle in for the official Youth Day rally at the Orlando Stadium. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the crowd later this morning. QH pic.twitter.com/NscW20ee2Z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2018

#YouthDay Ramaphosa began the day’s commemorations with a walk from the Moris Isaacson High School to the Hector Pieterson Memorial where a wreath laying ceremony was held. This is what the rest of the day’s program looks like: pic.twitter.com/rbrCgZjDyu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2018

#YouthDay18 There is a jubilant feel here at the Orlando Stadium as people stream in for the official commemoration. President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet arrived. QH pic.twitter.com/l9adbRmrLB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2018

#YouthDay18 A view from the stands at Orlando Stadium as the crowds wait for President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrive. QH pic.twitter.com/Nw0eMOnxhZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2018