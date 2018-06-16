Popular Topics
Ramaphosa leads Youth Day celebrations in Soweto

The president is expected to address supporters gathered at the Orlando Stadium to commemorate the 16 June uprisings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrivesat the Orlando Stadium for the National Youth Day Commemoration. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrivesat the Orlando Stadium for the National Youth Day Commemoration. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
Masechaba Sefularo one hour ago

SOWETO - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the country’s Youth Day Celebrations in Soweto on Saturday.

The president is expected to address supporters gathered at the Orlando Stadium to commemorate the 16 June uprisings.

The Hector Pieterson Museum is a hive of activity on Saturday morning as Ramaphosa placed a wreath at the gravesite of the schoolboy who was killed on this day in 1976.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by ministers Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Nathi Mthethwa as well as Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Earlier, Soweto residents braved the cold weather to join Ramaphosa on a Youth Day walk to commemorate the 16 June events 42 years on.

Ramaphosa is retracing the steps of the young people who demonstrated against the apartheid regime in 1976, calling for access to quality education.

He began the 16 June commemoration with a walk from the Morris Isaacson High School and finished it off at the museum.

The president interacted with residents and posed for pictures.

