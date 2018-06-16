Ramaphosa confident Moseneke’s leadership will benefit Lesotho
Dikgang Moseneke is now the leader of the mediation team of Southern African Development Community (Sadc) facilitation in the kingdom of Lesotho.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke's new role as leader of the mediation team of Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitation in the Kingdom of Lesotho.
Ramaphosa says Moseneke's experience and expertise in constitutionalism will assist immensely in dealing with issues in that country.
Ramaphosa appointed Moseneke to the role on Friday.
The president was appointed by the SADC heads of state and government as a facilitator in Lesotho, following the country’s security and political challenges in 2014.
The Presidency's Khusela Diko said: “The president has expressed his utmost confidence in the work of the former deputy chief justice Moseneke and believe that his intervention will assist the kingdom and the people of Lesotho to resolve any lingering security and political challenges.”
