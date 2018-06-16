Ramaphosa concerned about ‘collapse of governance’

President Cyril Ramaphosa says when state institutions don’t have the interests of the people at heart, they lose credibility and trust.

DRAKENSBERG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns about what he describes as the collapse of governance, saying the state needs to stop failing its people.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the inaugural Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation's inclusive growth conference in the Drakensberg on Friday night.

The president has painted a bad picture of governance.

“We have seen just how governance is collapsing… When hospitals run short of medicine, when housing projects remain unfinished and when schools run out of books we know that our institutions are failing our people. I want that to come to an end.”

Ramaphosa says when state institutions don’t have the interests of the people at heart, they lose credibility and trust.

He says under his leadership, government will confront challenges of governance in state enterprises, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, saying South Africa must return to work.