Ramaphosa calls for waiver of experience as requirement for young graduates
The National Youth Development Agency chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni made the call to the president ahead of his address.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the waiver of experience as a job requirement for young graduates.
The president has been addressing crowds gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the commemoration of Youth Day.
He used the occasion to bemoan the state of youth unemployment in the country.
And Ramaphosa agrees.
“Our graduates must be employed without having this added requirement of experience because not having experience has become a barrier.”
He says unemployed graduates are a wasted resource for the country.
Ramaphosa says while government will place all their efforts to combat widespread youth unemployment, he calls on private companies to hire graduates.
