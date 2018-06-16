No injuries in Houghton mosque fire

It’s understood the blaze broke out on Friday on the top floor of the place of worship.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a mosque in Houghton, Johannesburg.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Emergency services Nana Radebe says the fire was extinguished by worshippers before rescue workers arrived on scene.

“Yesterday afternoon we received a call that there was a fire at a mosque in Houghton. When we arrived on scene, the people at the mosque had already extinguished the fire.”