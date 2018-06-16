N2 in Somerset West closed off amid protest

It's unclear what the protest is about and motorists have been advised to make use of alternative routes.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town traffic officials have closed the N2 in Somerset West due to protest.

Residents in the area have blocked the road with burning tyres.

Spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “The N2 is Somerset West has been closed in both directions and motorists are being diverted by officials on scene.”