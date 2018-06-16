Monwabisi Park residents tired of waking up to flooded homes
City of Cape Town disaster risk officials says about 2,000 homes have been affected at various informal settlements across the city.
CAPE TOWN - Residents of Monwabisi Park in Khayelitsha say they are tired of waking up to flooded homes after heavy rains.
City of Cape Town disaster risk officials says about 2,000 homes have been affected at various informal settlements across the city.
Roofs were blown off informal structures after strong winds and heavy downpours this week.
Monwabisi Park resident Sinoxolo Nogenoge says when it rains, water from a nearby dam and the street runs into his home.
He says over the past few days, he had to continuously move items inside his home and change the plastic flooring.
“This water fills the dam and then comes inside [my house].”
Another resident Zola Xapa says he is sick and tired of clearing water out of his home when it rains.
He says government doesn’t care about the situation and is calling for upgrades and support from the City of Cape Town.
“I’m worried about my kids because they need to go to school and things are wet because the water in the dam gets in the house.”
The informal settlement has more than 25,000 residents living in more than 6,000 informal dwellings.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 15 June 2018
-
Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention
-
Ramaphosa concerned about ‘collapse of governance’
-
Eskom announces suspension of load shedding
-
#LoadShedding: Will this be a dark weekend for SA?
-
Brace yourself: Eskom announces round 2 of load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.