Monwabisi Park residents tired of waking up to flooded homes

City of Cape Town disaster risk officials says about 2,000 homes have been affected at various informal settlements across the city.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Monwabisi Park in Khayelitsha say they are tired of waking up to flooded homes after heavy rains.

Roofs were blown off informal structures after strong winds and heavy downpours this week.

Monwabisi Park resident Sinoxolo Nogenoge says when it rains, water from a nearby dam and the street runs into his home.

He says over the past few days, he had to continuously move items inside his home and change the plastic flooring.

“This water fills the dam and then comes inside [my house].”

Another resident Zola Xapa says he is sick and tired of clearing water out of his home when it rains.

He says government doesn’t care about the situation and is calling for upgrades and support from the City of Cape Town.

“I’m worried about my kids because they need to go to school and things are wet because the water in the dam gets in the house.”

The informal settlement has more than 25,000 residents living in more than 6,000 informal dwellings.