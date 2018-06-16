Mohale: Ramaphosa inherited the worst public administration
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale says the state capture project has done a lot of damage.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale says President Cyril Ramaphosa received a public administration system worse than what was inherited after apartheid.
Mohale was speaking during a panel discussion on state capture at the inaugural inclusive growth forum on Friday night.
He says the state capture project has done a lot of damage.
“Cyril inherits a public administration that is worse than what we inherited in 1994 during the apartheid system.”
Former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas also spoke about the impact of the phenomenon, saying it can only succeed when the state is weak.
“With the exposure of state capture, there’s another element not just weakening of the state, it’s also weakening and eating into the credibility and legitimacy of the state,”
He says state capture has hollowed out the capacity of the state, reduced investor confidence, caused policy uncertainty and undermined levels of state legitimacy.
