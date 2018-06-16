Mbete furious over false social media trucking business claims

Various accounts on twitter allege that Mbete owns 146 trucks and has several business interests which were not divulged to Parliament's Registrar of Members’ Interests.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete, says she will seek legal advice following allegations lodged against her on social media.

Mbete terms the accusations as false, malicious and defamatory gossip and says this is unacceptable.

She added that all her assets have been declared, as required by the parliamentary ethics code.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “The Speaker has noted with dismay the two tweets which have been retweeted several times and they have already been rehearsed by other Twitter accounts, that makes false and defamatory claims, concocted information that has got no basis or substance.”