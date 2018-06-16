#LoadShedding: Will this be a dark weekend for SA?

There have been controlled outages since Thursday and SA could possibly be without power again this weekend if electricity infrastructure continues to be sabotaged.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has announced it has suspended load shedding, it's still unclear if South Africans will experience yet another day without power on Saturday.

The utility says industrial action is directly responsible for load shedding and unions are not taking responsibility for acts of violence and intimidation at power stations.

Workers downed tools over Eskom’s decision to freeze wage increases, citing financial difficulties.

The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says they've obtained a court interdict preventing any further pickets.

“We’re asking the leadership of the trade unions to speak to their members and now that we have a court interdict… that interdict, among others, prohibits them from intimidating other people who are willing and are ready to go to work and truck drivers who want to go and deliver coal to our power stations.”

“INTIMIDATION AND SABOTAGE”

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who oversees Eskom in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, on Thursday urged Eskom and unions to return to wage talks.

Ramaphosa oversaw the appointment of a new board and chief executive at Eskom in an effort to stabilise its finances after it became embroiled in corruption scandals under former president Jacob Zuma.

The NUM and Numsa, have threatened a total shutdown of Eskom’s operations unless it meets their demands for a 15% pay rise.

Eskom, which has obtained a court order declaring the labour protests unlawful, does not plan to offer any increase.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe blamed the power cuts on acts of “intimidation and sabotage” by union members, but NUM and Numsa said their members were respecting the court order and had done nothing illegal.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, the Numsa spokesperson, said unions were willing to negotiate with Eskom but the power firm’s board had pulled out of a meeting called to resolve the impasse.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

JUST IN CASE: To view Eskom's load shedding schedule, click here.