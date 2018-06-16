Let journalists work without fear or favour – Sanef urges police

Photographer Jacques Nelles was shot with a rubber bullet on his back while senior reporter Virginia Keppler broke her leg and ankle while running for cover in Eersterust.

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says journalist must be left to report without fear or favour and should be allowed to do their work without fearing police brutality.

This comes after The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles was shot with a rubber bullet on his back while senior reporter Virginia Keppler broke her leg and ankle while running for cover during service delivery protests in Eersterust this week.

Pretoria News reporter Sakhile Ndlazi was also hit on the back of his head with a rubber bullet while at the Tshwane township.

Several protesters suffered serious injuries including skull fractures when more than 20 public order police officers opened fire with rubber bullets during a protest on Wednesday.

Sanef's Kate Skinner says the organisation condemns what happened.

“When journalists are covering service delivery protests, they must be able to do in a context of safety because then you’re not going to get the stories that we need to put out – particularly in a pre-election period.”