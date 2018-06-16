HPCSA to continue clamping down on bogus doctors

The Hawks arrested six people posing as doctors in Cape Town this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it'll continue to work with law enforcement authorities to clamp down on bogus doctors.

The suspects were handcuffed after operations were carried out at various medical practices and private homes in the Mother City.

Searches were conducted in about 15 premises where medication, documents and electronic devices were among the items seized

The council's Eric Mphaphuli says they've experienced a spike in bogus doctors across the country.

“We’re receiving a high number of complaints about people who are not registered, in particular, those who are also selling medical certificates when they are not registered practitioners.”