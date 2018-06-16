HPCSA to continue clamping down on bogus doctors
The Hawks arrested six people posing as doctors in Cape Town this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it'll continue to work with law enforcement authorities to clamp down on bogus doctors.
The Hawks arrested six people posing as doctors in Cape Town this week.
The suspects were handcuffed after operations were carried out at various medical practices and private homes in the Mother City.
Searches were conducted in about 15 premises where medication, documents and electronic devices were among the items seized
The council's Eric Mphaphuli says they've experienced a spike in bogus doctors across the country.
“We’re receiving a high number of complaints about people who are not registered, in particular, those who are also selling medical certificates when they are not registered practitioners.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 15 June 2018
-
Eskom: There’s likely to be load shedding today
-
Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention
-
Mohale: Ramaphosa inherited the worst public administration
-
Ramaphosa concerned about ‘collapse of governance’
-
Eskom announces suspension of load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.