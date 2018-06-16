Eskom: There’s likely to be load shedding today

The power utility says the system is better but high usage due to cold weather will impact on the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there is likely to be load shedding on Saturday as the power grid is experiencing constraints.

The power utility says the system is better but high usage due to cold weather will impact on the system.

South Africans have been experiencing load shedding since Thursday due to industrial action.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “The power system is looking a little better today as few generating units have come back online. We do run the risk running load shedding during the evening peak between 5 pm and 8 pm.”

To view Eskom's load shedding schedule, click here.