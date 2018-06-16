Popular Topics
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding to last until 9pm

The power utility says the black outs will follow the published load shedding schedules.

Candle, load shedding, light. Picture: pixabay.com
Candle, load shedding, light. Picture: pixabay.com
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding has commenced and adds it expects the outages to last until 9 pm this evening.

The power utility says the black outs will follow the published load shedding schedules.

Earlier today, Eskom published a notice stating that the national power grid was experiencing severe power constraints.

Following the outages, City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo has urged residence to visit city power website or follow on social media for more detail on which areas will be affected.

“We, from the City Power side, have prepared load shedding timetable which will indicate to our customers the areas that are affected and at what time will they be affected between 5 and 10 pm.”

Tonight's black outs mark the third day running where South Africans had to spend the evening without power.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with acts of violence and intimidation at the utility's power stations.

The National union of Mineworkers, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity went on strike on Thursday over Eskom’s decision to freeze wage increases.

